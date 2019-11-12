Rapper Lil Reese in critical condition after getting shot

Lil Reese was reportedly shot in the neck on Monday at around 2:30pm in Country Club Hills, a suburb in the south of Chicago.

Reports revealed that the rapper, who's real name is Tavares Taylor, was transferred from the Advocate South Suburban Hospital Advocate Christ Medical Centre in Oak Lawn.

A hospital representative confirmed that the rapper was in a critical condition and after fans learned of the gruesome attack were frantically trying to gather more details regarding the incident and the artist's welling.

His fellow musician Lil Durk took to Twitter to ease fans, informing them off his condition in a brief tweet that read: "Reese good."

Police reported that the victim suffered a single gunshot on the neck, however, by the time they arrived at the location, the victim was no longer present.

The Country Club Hills Police department was unable to confirm the injured’s identity till police arrived on scene.

The CBS Chicago reported that the police were informed at around 2:30pm about the shooting incident which occurred down at the intersection of 167th and Pulaski Road.



Witnesses claim that there was someone present who helped the rapper get away from the location and get medical help, as confirmed by the blood stains found inside the vehicle the victim was in.

The stains inched the front interior side of the car, from the driver’s seat to the side door. As of yet no arrests have been made and police investigation is still ongoing.