close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 12, 2019

France, UK, Germany, EU 'extremely concerned' by Iran's nuclear deal breach

World

AFP
Tue, Nov 12, 2019

PARIS: France, Germany, Britain and the European Union said Monday they are "extremely concerned" by Iran´s decision to re-start nuclear activities at one of its key sites, in breach of a landmark 2015 deal with international powers.

"The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union are extremely concerned by the latest announcements that Iran is restarting uranium enrichment activities at the Fordow facility, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its November 11 report," they said in a joint statement.

"We urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with the JCPoA" or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the 2015 agreement is known.

Latest News

More From World