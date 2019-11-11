Software engineer hangs self minutes before wedding in India's Hyderabad

HYDERABAD:In a shocking incident, a software engineer has committed suicide half-an-hour before tying the knot at a marriage hall in India's Hyderabad.

The celebrations turned into gloom when a 21-year-old techie hanged himself at his marriage function minutes before starting a new journey of life, in Medchal district.

The sad incident occurred in the presence of the guests and relatives of both the bridegroom and the bride who were waiting for the ceremony to begin. When NS Sandeep - who was alone in the make-up room of the hall - did not come out, his relatives repeatedly knocked at the door. As there was no response, they broke the door to enter the room and found Sandeep hanging from ceiling fan. The reasons for his extreme step were not known.

Security officials launched an investigation after registering a case at Pet Basheerabad police station under Cyberabad commissionerate limits.



