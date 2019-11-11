close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
World

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Software engineer hangs self minutes before wedding in India's Hyderabad

World

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

HYDERABAD:In a shocking incident, a software engineer has committed suicide half-an-hour before tying the knot at a marriage hall in India's Hyderabad.

The celebrations turned into gloom  when a 21-year-old techie hanged himself at his marriage function minutes before starting a new journey of life, in Medchal district.

The sad incident occurred in the presence of the  guests and relatives  of both the bridegroom and the bride who were waiting for the ceremony to begin. When  NS Sandeep - who was alone in the make-up room of the hall -  did not come out, his relatives repeatedly knocked at the door. As there was no response, they broke the door to enter the room and found Sandeep hanging from ceiling fan. The reasons for his extreme step were not known.

 Security officials launched an investigation   after registering a case at Pet Basheerabad police station under Cyberabad  commissionerate limits. 


