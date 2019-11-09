Security pushes Aneel Mussarat away as he tries to take selfie with Manmohan Singh

British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Mussarat tries to take a selfie with former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, on Saturday, before he was pushed away by security.



A video of Mssarat, who is a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan, went viral in which he can be seen approaching the former Indian prime minister.



READ MORE: PM Imran urges Modi to solve Kashmir crisis through talks

Aneel can be seen shaking Singh's hand and as he tries to take a selfie with the former prime minister, two security guards lightly push him away.

Pakistan opens Kartarpur Corridor

The Government of Pakistan has fulfilled a long-awaited demand of the Sikh community and Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated today the extended Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and the Kartarpur Corridor.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, situated in Kartarpur, is the second holiest place for the Sikh community. This is 120 km away from Lahore and situated in a small village of Kotheypind at the bank of River Ravi — at a distance of only 4 km from Pakistan-India border.

This village is included in Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district and the beautiful white Gurdwara looks elegantly placed between the grasslands.