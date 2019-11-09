close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2019

15 facts about Jennifer Aniston you probably don't know

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 09, 2019

Jennifer Aniston is a leading Hollywood actress, producer and businesswoman. She is a favourite not just for her colossal fan base but stands as an ‘inspiration’ to many industry insiders as well.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's advice to Matthew McConaughey after his Instagram debut

Here are some facts you probably don't know about Jennifer Aniston

  1. Jennifer is the daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow.
  2. Jennifer's father is Greek and mother is an American born, with a mixed European and Greek background.
  3. She was not encouraged to join showbiz by those around her. However, she was always interested in acting and graduated from Manhattan’s Fiorela H. La Guardia High School of Music and Art.
  4. Jennifer Aniston was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 11, 1969 and lived in Greece for a year when she was a child.
  5. She has also worked as being a bicycle messenger, just so that she could pay her rent. She also spent time working as a telemarketer and a waitress.
  6. Jen started working as an actress at an early age in 1987 with the film Mac and Me.
  7. Jennifer’s first major film role came in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun.
  8. She is famous for her role as Rachel Green in the television comedy show, Friends.
  9. She has achieved an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
  10. Jen has a fear of flying.
  11. Aniston did not invite her mother to her wedding with Brad Pitt
  12. Jennifer’s net worth is $240 million.
  13. While her time recording Friends, she started off earning $75,000 and ended season 10 with a $1 million paycheck per episode. 
  14. Jen is also a strong environmentalist
  15. Aniston was married to Justin Theroux were for two years.

