Jennifer Aniston's advice to Matthew McConaughey after his Instagram debut

With Jennifer Aniston making her big Instagram debut, other celebrities who have kept themselves away from the app also seem to be following her footsteps.

Matthew McConaughey was the next big celebrity to become the talk of town by officially joining the photo-sharing platform and it looks like our queen Jennifer Aniston has some golden advice for him to ace the game.

After finding out about the Interstellar star joining Instagram, Jen spoke to Extra TV at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 2019 Patron of the Artists Awards, about some tips she thought he could use.

“Just don’t overthink it,” she said and continued to crack a joke saying: “Did I inspire Matthew? I have now achieved some very incredible things, people.”

The Murder Mystery actor may have only recently made her debut on Instagram but she appears to be the undisputed queen of the app presently as she quite literally broke Instagram with her first post and also made a record of racking up the fastest million followers that was previously held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

