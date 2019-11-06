Boxer Mohammad Waseem to play against Mexican Ganigan Lopez in Dubai

Pakistan’s top professional boxer Mohammad Waseem will be in action this month against former World Boxing Championship light flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez from Mexico in Dubai.

As announced by Waseem’s promoter, the Pakistani boxer will be in action against Mexican Lopez on November 22 in Dubai, as confirmed by sources.

Although an official announcement of the fight is yet to be made, Waseem has been preparing nonstop under his coach Danny Vaughan.

Wasim made his comeback — after being absent from the ring for over a year — in September and knocked out Conrado Tanamor of Philippines in 82 seconds.

Also known as Falcon, Wasim has a remarkable record of 9-1 in 10 professional bouts that he has contested so far. His opponent, Lopez, claims the record of 36-9 in 45 professional matches.

Wasim is currently the top Pakistani boxer in the professional circuit and aims to fight for the world title early next year.