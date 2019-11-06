Jemima hits back at JUI-F leader over WikiLeaks allegations

British documentary producer and Prime Minister Imran's former wife, Jemima Goldsmith, hit back at JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah's hilarious claims that her cousin 'Wiki' founded WikiLeaks.

In an interview on a private news channel, Mufti Kifayatullah had claimed that Jemima's first cousin was a man named Wiki who had founded WikiLeaks.

"Imran Khan, Jemima, the Goldsmith family, Henry Kissinger and WikiLeaks are pieces of the same agenda," Kifayatullah had said on national TV.

This is what Jemima tweeted in response.

"For those who don’t speak Urdu - apparently I have a first cousin called “Wiki” - who set up Wikileaks- which is a Zionist tool, supporting Imran Khan’s Zionist agenda. This from a so called Islamic scholar/ cleric.... “Wiki’ cousin hai Jemima ka”

Mufti Kifayatullah is a leader of the JUI-F who was arrested the day his party began their Azadi March.

A few days later, Kifayatullah was released on bail granted by the Peshawar High Court.

Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested from Islamabad for making inflammatory statements against state institutions.

The protest march is backed by opposition parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and the Awami National Party.

According to its website, WikiLeaks is "a multi-national media organization and associated library. It was founded by its publisher Julian Assange in 2006.

WikiLeaks says it specialises in "the analysis and publication of large datasets of censored or otherwise restricted official materials involving war, spying and corruption. It has so far published more than 10 million documents and associated analyses."



