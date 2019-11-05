Give Fazl everything but my resignation: PM Imran tells govt's negotiation committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday gave go ahead to his negotiating team to accept the demands of the Azadi March protesters that are in accordance with the Constitution.

The team headed by Defence Minister Pevaiz Khattak met the prime minister as thousands of demonstrators continued to protest in Islamabad demanding the premier's resignation.

Also read: Maulana is leaving, claims Sheikh Rashid

The prime minister, according to sources, ordered that apart from his resignation all demands that are in accordance with the Constitution be accepted.

During the meeting, the prime minister also expressed gratitude to Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for their role in talks with the opposition.

Azadi March led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman started on October 27 from Karachi and entered Islamabad on October 31.

With thousands of people camping in the federal capital, the maulana has repeatedly asked for the prime minister's resignation.

The seven-member government committee has been trying to persuade him to call off his protest.

In a bid to defuse political tension in the country, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday night.

Last night, Maulana Fazl while addressing the media, following a meeting of the government-led committee and Rahbar committee said, “We are close to achieving our objectives.”

Fazl said that the sit-in will continue until the demands are met or the All Parties' Conference comes to a conclusion on it.