close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2019

Maulana is leaving, claims Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 05, 2019

Sheikh Rashid says the Azadi March will be over within a couple of days

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is about to leave with his Azadi March march within a couple of days.

In a video message posted on Twitter, he said India wants to undermine Pakistan' state institutions and Kashmir  cause.

He said he is glad that the government of Imran Khan has handled the issue wisely.

The minister said political parties seek to resolve their issues politically instead of collaborating with people like Mehmood Khan Achakzai who wants to create the impression that the country is  in  chaos.

"Inshallah Maulana is leaving, Islamabad will become calm and the government will complete five years," he further added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan