Maulana is leaving, claims Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is about to leave with his Azadi March march within a couple of days.



In a video message posted on Twitter, he said India wants to undermine Pakistan' state institutions and Kashmir cause.

He said he is glad that the government of Imran Khan has handled the issue wisely.

The minister said political parties seek to resolve their issues politically instead of collaborating with people like Mehmood Khan Achakzai who wants to create the impression that the country is in chaos.

"Inshallah Maulana is leaving, Islamabad will become calm and the government will complete five years," he further added.