close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 5, 2019

British MPs choose Lindsay Hoyle as new Parliament speaker

World

AFP
Tue, Nov 05, 2019

LONDON: British MPs voted Monday for Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle to be the next speaker of Britain´s parliament, replacing John Bercow, who has played a key and controversial role in the Brexit saga.

Hoyle -- a Labour MP for 22 years and Bercow´s deputy since 2010 -- beat out six other contenders for the role, winning the support of 325 of the 540 MPs present for a fourth and final round of voting in the House of Commons.

Latest News

More From World