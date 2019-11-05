British MPs choose Lindsay Hoyle as new Parliament speaker

LONDON: British MPs voted Monday for Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle to be the next speaker of Britain´s parliament, replacing John Bercow, who has played a key and controversial role in the Brexit saga.



Hoyle -- a Labour MP for 22 years and Bercow´s deputy since 2010 -- beat out six other contenders for the role, winning the support of 325 of the 540 MPs present for a fourth and final round of voting in the House of Commons.