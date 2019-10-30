close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
October 30, 2019

Indian comedian, actor Mano died in road accident

Wed, Oct 30, 2019
Popular Indian comedian and actor Mano has died in a road accident in Chennai, Indian media reported.

Tamil actor, comedian and mimicry artist Mano, who starred in several TV shows, died on the spot when the car lost control and hit the road median in Chennai on October 28.

Mano was travelling with his wife Liviya when the accident occurred.

The actor’s wife also suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where she is still in a critical condition.

