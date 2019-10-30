close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
Business

October 30, 2019

Deadlock ends between govt, protesting traders

Wed, Oct 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Protesting traders on Wednesday struck a deal with the government under which the latter agreed to delay the condition of CNIC till January 31.

All Pakistan Traders Association President Ajmal Baloch confirmed that  the  talks with the government  were successful. 

Also read:   Strike to continue today as govt-traders talks fail

Markets and wholesale merchants across Pakistan observed a strike on Tuesday to protest the IMF-backed taxation measures to document commercial and retail activities in the country.

Baloch said a  special desk would be established at the FBR Office in Islamabad to resolve the problems facing traders. 


