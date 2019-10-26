close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
October 26, 2019

PCB sends Test series schedule to SLC: report

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 26, 2019

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly sent  its proposed schedule to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the impending Test series between the two nations' cricket teams.

According to sources close to the matter, the PCB has proposed that the two-Test series gets played between December 11 and 23, with the first match to be staged in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi.

The series, a part of the ICC World Test Championship, had been in doubt for some time despite the Sri Lankan team having visited Pakistan recently for two limited overs series.

However, the recent development suggests that things are heading in the right direction.

The Sri Lankan board purportedly wants the series wrapped up before Christmas.

A final schedule for the series will only be made after the two sides reach an agreement, which sources say should not take too long.

Most foreign series are preceded by practice and warm-up matches but the chances of that happening here are low.

