Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in dates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Key dates in the life of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has won a second term after his Liberal Party retained power in general elections.
December 25, 1971: Born in Ottawa to former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, considered the father of modern Canada, and Margaret Trudeau.
1998: Completes a degree in education at the University of British Columbia and becomes a teacher.
October 2000: He is launched into the political limelight with a stirring eulogy at his father's state funeral.
May 2005: Marries television host Sophie Gregoire with whom he will have three children.
October 2008: Narrowly elected to parliament for the Liberal Party of Canada, then the official opposition.
April 2013: Sweeps the election for party chief.
October 2015: The Liberals win general elections by a landslide, ending a decade of Conservative rule. Trudeau is sworn in as prime minister the following month.
December 2015: Apologises to indigenous Canadians for more than a century of abuse at church-run boarding schools.
December 2017: Rebuked by Canada's ethics watchdog for vacationing at the private island of billionaire philanthropist the Aga Khan.
August 2019: Ordered by the ethics watchdog to pay a small fine of up to Can$500 (US$375) for pressuring his attorney general to settle a bribe-for-contracts and fraud case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.
September 2019: After damning images emrge of him in blackface makeup at parties decades ago, he apologises.
October 21, 2019: His Liberal Party holds on to power in general elections but as a weakened minority government.
Key dates in the life of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has won a second term after his Liberal Party retained power in general elections.
December 25, 1971: Born in Ottawa to former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, considered the father of modern Canada, and Margaret Trudeau.
1998: Completes a degree in education at the University of British Columbia and becomes a teacher.
October 2000: He is launched into the political limelight with a stirring eulogy at his father's state funeral.
May 2005: Marries television host Sophie Gregoire with whom he will have three children.
October 2008: Narrowly elected to parliament for the Liberal Party of Canada, then the official opposition.
April 2013: Sweeps the election for party chief.
October 2015: The Liberals win general elections by a landslide, ending a decade of Conservative rule. Trudeau is sworn in as prime minister the following month.
December 2015: Apologises to indigenous Canadians for more than a century of abuse at church-run boarding schools.
December 2017: Rebuked by Canada's ethics watchdog for vacationing at the private island of billionaire philanthropist the Aga Khan.
August 2019: Ordered by the ethics watchdog to pay a small fine of up to Can$500 (US$375) for pressuring his attorney general to settle a bribe-for-contracts and fraud case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.
September 2019: After damning images emrge of him in blackface makeup at parties decades ago, he apologises.
October 21, 2019: His Liberal Party holds on to power in general elections but as a weakened minority government.