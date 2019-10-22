Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in dates

Key dates in the life of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has won a second term after his Liberal Party retained power in general elections.



December 25, 1971: Born in Ottawa to former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, considered the father of modern Canada, and Margaret Trudeau.

1998: Completes a degree in education at the University of British Columbia and becomes a teacher.

October 2000: He is launched into the political limelight with a stirring eulogy at his father's state funeral.

May 2005: Marries television host Sophie Gregoire with whom he will have three children.

October 2008: Narrowly elected to parliament for the Liberal Party of Canada, then the official opposition.

April 2013: Sweeps the election for party chief.

October 2015: The Liberals win general elections by a landslide, ending a decade of Conservative rule. Trudeau is sworn in as prime minister the following month.

December 2015: Apologises to indigenous Canadians for more than a century of abuse at church-run boarding schools.

December 2017: Rebuked by Canada's ethics watchdog for vacationing at the private island of billionaire philanthropist the Aga Khan.

August 2019: Ordered by the ethics watchdog to pay a small fine of up to Can$500 (US$375) for pressuring his attorney general to settle a bribe-for-contracts and fraud case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

September 2019: After damning images emrge of him in blackface makeup at parties decades ago, he apologises.

October 21, 2019: His Liberal Party holds on to power in general elections but as a weakened minority government.