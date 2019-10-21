Kate Middleton’s memorable outfits for Pakistan tour: Who were the designers?

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's outfits, during her Pakistan tour, were the talk of the town, or the world, to be exact.

We look back at her influential sartorial choices, some of which drew comparison with Princess Diana, while others stood out on their own as the perfect fusion of east and west.

When the royal couple landed in Islamabad, Kate Middleton stepped out in an aqua coloured dress, resembling a shalwar kameez. The outfit was designed by French designer Catherine Walker.

For a reception hosted by the British High Commission in Islamabad, the Duchess chose an emerald green, glittery tunic, designed by British designer Jenny Packham.

Kate Middleton met Prime Minister Imran Khan wearing a sharp green tunic with white trousers, to mirror the color of the Pakistani flag. The outfit was designed by Bonanza Satrangi.

When the Duke and Duchess met those behind Teach for Pakistan, she went for a muted purple outfit by Maheen Khan.

During her visit to northern Chitral, Middleton wore a brown shirt and a long skirt with boots. The outfit was put together by the British brand Really Wild.

When the Duchess arrived in Lahore, she was dressed in a white tunic with pants designed by Gul Ahmed.

Middleton again choose to dress in a Maheen Khan outfit for her visit to the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

As the visit came to an end and the Duchess left Pakistan, she wore a cream and black outfit by Elan.



