Amir, Shadab, Shaheen to partake in The Hundred

KARACHI: The Hundred have shortlisted and selected Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the participants of the 100-ball format.

Initially the players' draft attracted as many as 35 players however, the final choice came to a surprise as many top players including Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were absent.

West Indian Chris Gayle, Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and South African Kagiso Rabada are also among top players who remained unsold at the players’ draft.

Each of the eight teams could pick only three foreign players in the draft held on Sunday evening.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who had a good season with Essex recently, was picked by team London Spirit for his reserved price of GBP 100,000 in the first round.

Amir will join the likes of Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, and Kyle Abbott in the squad.

Spinner Shadab Khan was picked for the squad of Southern Brave that represents counties of Hampshire and Sussex.

The 21 year was drafted for GBP 75,000 and will join players like Jofra Archer, Andre Russell, David Warner, Liam Dawson and Tymal Mills at the Ageas Bowl.

Young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was drafted by Birmingham Phoenix for GBP 60,000 as his fellow team mate and iconic all-rounder Moeen Ali expressed confidence in the 19-year-old fast bowler.

“I’m really happy with Shaheen Afridi’s pace and left-arm. He’s got experience of playing around the world now,” he said.

Afridi will be at Edgbaston alongside Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Kane Williamson, Ravi Bopara and Adam Zampa.