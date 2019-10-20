Jennifer Lawrence gets hitched at star-studded wedding with Cooke Maroney

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has joined the list of celebrities who have tied the knot this year as she exchanged vows with Cooke Maroney at Rhode Island on Saturday.



The 29-year-old Hunger Games actor walked down the aisle on Saturday at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island, months after getting betrothed to the art gallerist.



The nuptials were nothing short of a star-studded and ravishing affair as Hollywood stars including Kris Jenner, Adele, Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer, David O. Russel and many others made their way to the event to witness the matrimonial union of the pair.



The wedding was hosted at Belcourt of Newport which was designed back in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt, inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles.



PEOPLE reported that the bride opted for a Dior gown for the ceremony which was attended by around 150 guests.