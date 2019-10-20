Jennifer Lawrence gets hitched at star-studded wedding with Cooke Maroney

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has joined the list of celebrities who have tied the knot this year as she exchanged vows with Cooke Maroney at Rhode Island on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Hunger Games actor walked down the aisle on Saturday at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island, months after getting betrothed to the art gallerist.
The nuptials were nothing short of a star-studded and ravishing affair as Hollywood stars including Kris Jenner, Adele, Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer, David O. Russel and many others made their way to the event to witness the matrimonial union of the pair.
PEOPLE reported that the bride opted for a Dior gown for the ceremony which was attended by around 150 guests.
