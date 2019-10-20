close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 20, 2019

Jennifer Lawrence gets hitched at star-studded wedding with Cooke Maroney

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 20, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence gets hitched at star-studded wedding with Cooke Maroney. Photo: Instagram

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has joined the list of celebrities who have tied the knot this year as she exchanged vows with Cooke Maroney at Rhode Island on Saturday.

Jennifer Lawrence gets hitched at star-studded wedding with Cooke Maroney. Photo: Daily Mail

The 29-year-old Hunger Games actor walked down the aisle on Saturday at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island, months after getting betrothed to the art gallerist.

The nuptials were nothing short of a star-studded and ravishing affair as Hollywood stars including Kris Jenner, Adele, Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, Sienna Miller, Ashley Olsen, Amy Schumer, David O. Russel and many others made their way to the event to witness the matrimonial union of the pair.

Kris Jenner arriving. Photo: Mirror
Emma Stone arriving. Photo: Mirror
The wedding was hosted at Belcourt of Newport which was designed back in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt, inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles.
Belcourt of Newport where Jennifer Lawrence gots hitched at star-studded wedding with Cooke Maroney. Photo: Daily Mail

PEOPLE reported that the bride opted for a Dior gown for the ceremony which was attended by around 150 guests. 

