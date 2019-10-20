U19 player Abdullah fined for level 1 offence

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 player Abdullah has been fined 20 per cent match fee for level 1 offence relating to showing dissent at umpire’s decision during a match during his team’s National U19 one-day match against Southern Punjab at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Saturday.

Abdullah was charged by on-field umpires Kamran Khalil and Mohammad Basit for violation of clause 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for pointing or looking at the inside edge when given out LBW.

Abdullah pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Ghulam Mustafa.