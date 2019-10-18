close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2019

PS-11 by-polls: GDA’s Moazzam Ali Abbasi defeats PPP in its stronghold

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 18, 2019

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)   suffered a crushing defeat in its stronghold Larkana as  the  Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate  Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi won the PS-11 by-elections on Thursday.

According to unofficial results received from all 138 polling stations of PS-11 Larkana-II, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi got 31,557 votes to retain the seat, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

GDA's candidate Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi  had the support of  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-elections in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency after the de-seating of MPA Moazzam Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) by the Supreme Court in August.

Latest News

More From Pakistan