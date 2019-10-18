PS-11 by-polls: GDA’s Moazzam Ali Abbasi defeats PPP in its stronghold

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) suffered a crushing defeat in its stronghold Larkana as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi won the PS-11 by-elections on Thursday.

According to unofficial results received from all 138 polling stations of PS-11 Larkana-II, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi got 31,557 votes to retain the seat, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

GDA's candidate Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi had the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced by-elections in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency after the de-seating of MPA Moazzam Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) by the Supreme Court in August.

