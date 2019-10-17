close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 17, 2019

35 pilgrims dead in Saudi bus crash

World

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 17, 2019

RIYADH: Thirty-five pilgrims were killed and four others  injured after a  bus collided with another heavy vehicle on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting a police spokesman.

The ill-fated bus were carrying Asian and Arab pilgrims when it collided with a heavy vehicle (loader) at Al-Akhal Center in Madinah. As result  35 pilgrims were dead and the 4 of its passengers were injured,"  Saudi Press Agency, citing a spokesman for Madinah police, reported.

Saudi Red Crescent Authority and other emergency services were on the scene to deal with the incident. The injured were shifted to Al-Hamna Hospital.

An investigation into the collision is now underway.

Latest News

More From World