35 pilgrims dead in Saudi bus crash

RIYADH: Thirty-five pilgrims were killed and four others injured after a bus collided with another heavy vehicle on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting a police spokesman.



The ill-fated bus were carrying Asian and Arab pilgrims when it collided with a heavy vehicle (loader) at Al-Akhal Center in Madinah. As result 35 pilgrims were dead and the 4 of its passengers were injured," Saudi Press Agency, citing a spokesman for Madinah police, reported.

Saudi Red Crescent Authority and other emergency services were on the scene to deal with the incident. The injured were shifted to Al-Hamna Hospital.



An investigation into the collision is now underway.