Pakistan coach Misbah ‘disappointed’ with Sarfaraz and co

LAHORE: Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is not pleased with the players including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, reportedly due to their unprofessional attitude towards training.

According to sources privy to the matter, the players have purportedly not been training according to the plan prepared for them by Misbah. There has also been a general ‘lack of professionalism’ and ‘discipline’ during training.

Captain Sarfaraz, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz and Haris Sohail are among the players that have not been serious about the training session, sources were quoted as saying.

Misbah's, as per the aforesaid sources, players were shying away from following the management's instructions.

Moreover, Misbah also met eith Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Waseem Khan to discuss various issues.

After 3-0 whitewash to Sri Lanka in the T20I series, Misbah had said the loss was an eye-opener for the team as well as their critics.

"There is something seriously wrong with the country’s cricket system," he said.