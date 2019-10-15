Afridi bats for girls’ education, announces campaign under his foundation

Pakistan’s former captain and flamboyant cricketer Shahid Afridi —who was once criticized by women rights’ activists for his comments on women’s participation in sports — has announced to launch a campaign to promote girls’ education in country.

The former captain was joined by his daughters Aqsa and Insha at the press conference at his residence on Tuesday where he announced the campaign “Taleem Hogi Aam – Har Beyti Ke Naam” under his foundation.

“We will go to different cities in different provinces, from Punjab to Balochistan, from KP to Sindh, to tell people about importance of education, specially girls’ education,” Afridi told media in Karachi.

“Education is an important aspect for growth of any society, see how Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have moved ahead of us on basis of their education. So, it is important for us that we all collectively work for quality education in our country,” he said.

Afridi was criticized by activists in 2014 when he was asked about women’s participation in sports and he was of the opinion that women’s place is in kitchen.

However, since then Afridi has been spotted working for women health and education under his foundation and joined in campaigns by his daughters.

When a journalist asked if he would like to see more Sana Mirs and Naseem Hameeds emerging from girls schools under his foundation, the former captain said that sports and education are equally important and he’s eyeing to provide all facilities.

“We already have adopted one girls’ school in Lahore and have established a proper sports ground with that school,” the former captain said.

Emphasizing on importance of girls education, Afridi highlighted that educating a girl would mean educating an entire generation.

“We must tell people how important it is for everyone to have girls getting quality education,” he mentioned.