Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration process ends today

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, launched in July, will end today, October 15, 2019.



The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is an affordable residential plan for people from low-income backgrounds.

Over 1.15 million people have registered themselves for the (NPHS) that continued for three months from July 15, 2019.

The interested citizens from all districts across the country applied for the residence. The registration fee was Rs 250.

It may be noted here that only one member of a family (self, spouse, or dependent children) could apply for the Naya Pakistan Housing Program and aspirants who have already applied for it were not allowed to do so again.



The scheme is targeted towards people from low-income backgrounds, therefore families without a residence of their own will be preferred.



