NADRA's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration process to end on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, an affordable residential plan for people from low-income backgrounds launched in July 2019, will end on October 15.



The registration for the scheme is in full swing across the country and over 1.15 million people have registered themselves for it.

The registration process for NADRA's Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was launched on July 15 and continued for three months.

The process will continue until October 15 and citizens from all districts across the country can apply for it.

Interested people citizens can get registered either or through NADRA's E-Sahulat against a fee of Rs250.

It may be noted here that only one member of a family (self, spouse, or dependent children) can apply for the Naya Pakistan Housing Program and aspirants who have already applied for it are not allowed to do so again.

The scheme is targeted towards people from low-income backgrounds, therefore families without a residence of their own will be preferred.

For registration and further details check here.