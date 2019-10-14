Naya Pakistan Housing Project balloting held in Punjab’s Lodhran district

LAHORE: The computerised balloting for the formal allotment of houses to low-income class of society under Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) was held in Lodhran on Saturday.



Provincial Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed pressed the button for computerised balloting and also announced the names of allottees after the draw.

The minister mentioned that construction of 200,000 houses would start from December.

By next month, Naya Pakistan Housing Project would be started in 10 big cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jehlum, Bhakkar and TT Singh.