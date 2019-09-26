Over 1.1 million register for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD: People were quite enthusiastically registering themselves for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHC) and over 1.1 million citizens have so far been registered.



Online registration would continue till Oct 15, official sources informed adding that the registration process has also been started in Karachi.

"The registration process of NPHS was being continued at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA’s) E Sahulat Franchise Centres and online Website with payment of Rs 250 as fee", he informed.

According to NADRA, so far 109,475 people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been registered for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 2,065 from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), 477,337 from Punjab, 130,981 from Sindh, 248,424 registrations from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 13,984 from Gilgit-Baltistan, 79,218 from Balochistan, 9,813 from Azad Kashmir have been registered as aspirants for getting houses under NPHS.

The applicants of ICT stood first with 248,424 registrations.

The applicant included over 70 percent male, 30 percent female.

25 percent aspirants from Lahore registered themselves in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, 13 percent aspirants applied from Rawalpindi registered themselves in the scheme while five percent from Multan and 3.5 percent hail from Karachi.

Most of the applicants were affluent, majority of applicants belong to middle class citizens, while farmers and others were only 10 percent of the applicants.

Over 40 percent applicants were salaried persons. The citizens can submit forms online at "nphp.nadra.gov.pk''.