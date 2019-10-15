Trump authorizes sanctions, slaps steel tariffs on Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday authorized sanctions on Turkey´s leaders, reimposed steel tariffs and ended trade negotiations to protest Ankara´s offensive into Syria.
"I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey´s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path," he wrote on Twitter.
