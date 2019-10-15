close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 15, 2019

Trump authorizes sanctions, slaps steel tariffs on Turkey

World

AFP
Tue, Oct 15, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday authorized sanctions on Turkey´s leaders, reimposed steel tariffs and ended trade negotiations to protest Ankara´s offensive into Syria.

"I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey´s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path," he wrote on Twitter.

Latest News

More From World