Mon Oct 07, 2019
World

REUTERS
October 7, 2019

At least three dead, 27 wounded as blast targets bus in eastern Afghanistan

World

REUTERS
Mon, Oct 07, 2019
— Reuters file photo

KABUL/JALALABAD: At least three people were killed and 27 others wounded when a suicide bomb targeted a minibus of recruits for the Afghan security forces in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, a local government source said.

The recruits were travelling to Kabul, said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council. The bomb detonated in a small motorised vehicle used to haul goods.

Last month, a car bomb attack targeted an intelligence services building in Qalat, leaving at least 10 dead and 85 wounded, the governor of Zabul province had confirmed.

The blast in Zabul was the latest in a string of deadly Taliban bombings across Afghanistan — Taliban suicide bombers had killed 48 people in two separate attacks in Afghanistan two days prior, the deadliest at an election rally by President Ashraf Ghani — as violence intensified after US President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the Taliban over an American withdrawal from the country.

The attacks had happened 11 days before Afghanistan’s presidential election — which Taliban commanders have vowed to violently disrupt — and followed the collapsed peace talks.

Read more:

10 killed in car bomb attack in southern Afghanistan

The blast in Zabul was just the latest in a string of deadly Taliban bombings across Afghanistan this week as violence intensifies after US President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks with the Taliban over an American withdrawal from the country.

Afghan President Ghani unhurt as Taliban target campaign rally killing 48

The first attack saw a motorcyclist detonate a suicide bomb at a checkpoint leading to a rally where President Ashraf Ghani was addressing supporters in central Parwan province, just north of the capital, killing 26 and wounding 42.


