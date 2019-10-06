Awn Chaudhry excuses himself from accepting post of Censor Board Chairman

Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide Awn Chaudhry has excused himself from accepting the post of Chairman Censor Board.

Chaudhry, who was recently removed as the adviser tp Punjab Chief Minister, said on Twitter that he will keep working as a political worker for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Awn Chaudhry was replaced by Asif Mehmood as Advisor To Chief Minister Punjab on September 13.

