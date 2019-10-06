close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2019

Awn Chaudhry excuses himself from accepting post of Censor Board Chairman

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 06, 2019

Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide Awn Chaudhry has excused himself from accepting the post of Chairman Censor Board.

Chaudhry, who was recently removed as the adviser tp Punjab Chief Minister, said on Twitter that he will keep working as a political worker for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

 Awn Chaudhry was replaced by Asif Mehmood as  Advisor To Chief Minister Punjab on September 13.

