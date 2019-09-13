close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2019

Shahbaz Gill resigns as Punjab CM spokesman, Awn Chaudhry removed

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minsiter Usman Buzdar’s spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill has resigned from his post while Awn Chaudhry, who was working as CM’s adviser, has been sacked, Geo News reported Friday.

Image of Shahbaz Gill's resignation.

Meanwhile,  Asif Mehmood was appointed  as CM's Adviser on  Tourism and Horticulture and a notification in this regard  has been issued.

"I hereby resign from the post of Official Spokesperson to CM Punjab," Gill wrote in a hand-written note without specifying any reason. 

"This morning took an important decision. Inshallah will share with you soon," he tweeted earlier in the day. However, no one has been appointed in his place as yet. 

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Notification issued by the Chief Minister Punjab's Office regarding termination of Awn Chaudhry as CM's adviser.


