Shahbaz Gill resigns as Punjab CM spokesman, Awn Chaudhry removed

LAHORE: Chief Minsiter Usman Buzdar’s spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill has resigned from his post while Awn Chaudhry, who was working as CM’s adviser, has been sacked, Geo News reported Friday.

Meanwhile, Asif Mehmood was appointed as CM's Adviser on Tourism and Horticulture and a notification in this regard has been issued.

"I hereby resign from the post of Official Spokesperson to CM Punjab," Gill wrote in a hand-written note without specifying any reason.

"This morning took an important decision. Inshallah will share with you soon," he tweeted earlier in the day. However, no one has been appointed in his place as yet.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.



