Umar Akmal sets unwanted record of most ducks in T20I cricket

LAHORE: Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal, playing a Twenty20 International after an absence of over three years, has made an unpleasant comeback as he was dismissed off very first ball when he came to the crease after one wicket down in the first T20I against Sri Lanka here at the Gaddafi stadium on Saturday.

It was his ninth duck, a golden duck, during his 83-match T20I career, thus he set an ‘unwanted’ record of bagging the most ducks in this format by a Pakistani cricketer. The previous record was held by former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi, who bagged eight ducks in 99 T20Is.

Umar Akmal had earlier played his last game against West Indies at Abu Dhabi on September 27, 2016.

The ‘bad boy’ of Pakistan cricket, who was delighted to be included in the national team for today’s T20I, said three days ago that he would perform well in the match.

Twitter users started mocking Umar Akmal with hilarious posts and soon his name was among top trends.



