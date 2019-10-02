ECC approves power tariff hike of Rs0.30 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a hike of Rs0.30 per unit in the power tariff, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday after the federal consultative forum held a meeting earlier in the day.

The meeting was led by Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on finance and revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Sources further said the ECC approved supplying wheat to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) — 100,000 tonnes to the former and 150,000 tonnes to the latter — through the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).