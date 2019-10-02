PSL to downsize to 18 player squads

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are likely to minimise the squad size in the fifth edition of PSL, citing it to cuts in salary budgets.

Reliable sources have confirmed Geo News that it has been agreed in principle that teams will have squads of 18 players instead of 21 in the next installment, which will be held in Pakistan.

“This is linked with the cut in team’s salary budget for players, now teams will have 18 players instead of 21 in squads,” a source said on Monday.

“Also, we are having entire league in Pakistan. So, there’s no need for teams to carry extra players to avoid last moment travel requirement,” the source added.

The PSL management decided to cut down salary cap for teams to $1.1m.

The source said that numbers of players in categories will be finalised soon but it has been agreed that teams can retain at least eight players ahead of the players draft for fifth edition of PSL.

The players draft for PSL2020 will be held in the end of November with player registration starting next week.

PCB is hopeful of more top players in action for PSL 5 which will be entirely played in Pakistan, at four venues — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.