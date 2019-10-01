Sindh Food Authority bans sale of unpacked tea, low-quality ketchup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI. The Sindh Food Authority has decided to enforce a ban on the sale of unpacked tea and low-quality ketchup across the province.
According to a notification, the authority has also enforced a ban on the sale of food items on printed papers.
The food quality watchdog has also said that no one will be allowed to sell meat products without a halal certification, and has also enforced a ban on the sale of food items which have Monosodium Glutamate or MSG in them.
According to the notification, a ban has also been imposed on the sale of products which do not have a halal certification.
