Sindh Food Authority bans sale of unpacked tea, low-quality ketchup

KARACHI. The Sindh Food Authority has decided to enforce a ban on the sale of unpacked tea and low-quality ketchup across the province.

According to a notification, the authority has also enforced a ban on the sale of food items on printed papers.

The food quality watchdog has also said that no one will be allowed to sell meat products without a halal certification, and has also enforced a ban on the sale of food items which have Monosodium Glutamate or MSG in them.

