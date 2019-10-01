close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2019

Sindh Food Authority bans sale of unpacked tea, low-quality ketchup

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 01, 2019
Photo: File

KARACHI. The Sindh Food Authority has decided to enforce a ban on the sale of unpacked tea and low-quality ketchup across the province.

According to a notification, the authority has also enforced a ban on the sale of food items on printed papers.

The food quality watchdog has also said that no one will be allowed to sell meat products without a halal certification, and has also enforced a ban on the sale of food items which have Monosodium Glutamate or MSG in them.

According to the notification, a ban has also been imposed on the sale of products which do not have a halal certification.

