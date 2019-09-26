Muneeb Butt shares a heart melting post with his ‘little princess’

Pakistan’s dazzling star couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt who are often found grabbing headlines and now that the two have another addition to their family, fans cannot keep their eyes off of them.

The 27-year-old actor turned to Instagram to express his love for his ‘little princess’ by sharing the first-ever family photo of the trio.

“You completed Us ! Love of my life my princess,” he captioned the photo.

Earlier in this month turning to Instagram, the 20-year-old beauty queen also shared an endearing post giving her friends and well-wishers a glimpse of her bundle of joy Amal.



Along with the picture, the ‘Baydardi’ starlet added a simple and heartfelt caption saying: “Aiman and Amal!”

Aiman and Muneeb welcomed their firstborn daughter on August 30. The two had tied the knot last year in November, sparking buzz all around for the extensive, elaborate and lavish festivities that spanned over eight events.