Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sent on judicial remand

Islamabad: An Accountability Court on Thursday sent former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on judicial remand in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.



Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and former MD PSO Imran ul Haq were also presented before Judge Muhammad Bashir.

Also read: Officer manhandles Shahid Khaqan during NAB probe?

The NAB sought an extension in physical remand of the suspects but the court rejected the anti-graft body's request and sent Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftiah Ismail and Imran-ul- Haq to jail on judicial remand.

The judge ordered the NAB to produce the three suspects before the court on October 11.

During the hearing, Abbasi submitted a 9-page written statement to the court.

Standing behind the rostrum, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader told the judge that NAB had intimidated two officers to become approvers in the case.

He sarcastically asked the judge to approve NAB's request for remand. "It has become a banana republic. I am telling the court that there is no justice in these courts," he was quoted by Geo News as saying.

He requested the court to conduct an open trial so that people could know what was going on in the country. "It is political engineering", he said.