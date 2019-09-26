Dollar to PKR, USD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 26 September 2019

Print Story
The buying rate of the US dollar in the open market was Rs 156.00 while the selling rate of USD was Rs 156.50 in Pakistan.
Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the US dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|25 September, 2019
|USD to PKR
|156.00
|156.50
|24 September, 2019
|USD to PKR
|156.00
|156.50
|23 September, 2019
|USD to PKR
|156.00
|156.50
|21 September, 2019
|USD to PKR
|156.10
|156.60
|20 September, 2019
|USD to PKR
|156.10
|156.60
|19 September, 2019
|USD to PKR
|156.20
|156.70
|18 September, 2019
|USD to PKR
|156.20
|156.70
