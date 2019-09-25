US President Trump decries impeachment inquiry as 'Witch Hunt garbage'

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has denounced the launch of an impeachment inquiry into him as "Witch Hunt garbage."



Reacting to the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of formal impeachment inquiry against him, Trump tweeted: "Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage."

Just moments earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the US House of Representatives would launch the inquiry, the first step in a complex process that could ultimately lead to the president´s removal from office.