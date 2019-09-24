Nokia 5.1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 5.1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in Pakistan in July 2018. The Nokia 5.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,899.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 5.1 Plus.
|Nokia 5.1 Plus Features
|Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.86 inches (14.88 cm) bezel-less display with notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 5.1 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in Pakistan.
