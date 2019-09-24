Nokia 5.1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 5.1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk



Nokia 5.1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 5.1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in Pakistan in July 2018. The Nokia 5.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,899.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 5.1 Plus. Nokia 5.1 Plus Features Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.86 inches (14.88 cm) bezel-less display with notch Design

Slim Design

Performance

MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 5.1 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in Pakistan.

