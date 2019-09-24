Print Story
X

Nokia 5.1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 5.1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in Pakistan in July 2018. The Nokia 5.1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,899.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Nokia 5.1 Plus FeaturesNokia 5.1 Plus Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.86 inches (14.88 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
3060 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 5.1 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus in Pakistan.

Related Stories

Nokia 105 2019 price in Pakistan, Nokia 105 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

Nokia 105 2019 price in Pakistan, Nokia 105 2019 Mobile prices and specifications
Nokia 7 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 7 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

Nokia 7 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 7 Plus Mobile prices and specifications
Nokia Dual Sim Mobile Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

Nokia Dual Sim Mobile Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications
Nokia 1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

Nokia 1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications
Nokia 3.1 Plus International price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Plus International Mobile prices and specifications

Nokia 3.1 Plus International price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Plus International Mobile prices and specifications
Nokia 7.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 7.1 Mobile prices and specifications

Nokia 7.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 7.1 Mobile prices and specifications