Nokia 7.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 7.1 Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk



Nokia 7.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 7.1 Mobile prices and specifications The Nokia 7.1 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Nokia 7.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 33,899.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7.1. Nokia 7.1 Features Nokia 7.1 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Display

6.18 inches (15.7 cm) bezel-less display with notch Design

Slim Design

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras

20 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 7.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7.1 in Pakistan.

The Nokia 7.1 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Nokia 7.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 33,899.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7.1.

Nokia 7.1 Features Nokia 7.1 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Display

6.18 inches (15.7 cm) bezel-less display with notch Design

Slim Design

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras

20 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Nokia 7.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7.1 in Pakistan.