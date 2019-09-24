Nokia 3.1 Plus International price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Plus International Mobile prices and specifications

Nokia 3.1 Plus International price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Plus International Mobile prices and specifications The Nokia 3.1 Plus International was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Nokia 3.1 Plus International retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,899.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.1 Plus International. Nokia 3.1 Plus International Features Nokia 3.1 Plus International Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 3.1 Plus International price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus International in Pakistan.

