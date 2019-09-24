Nokia 3.1 Plus International price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.1 Plus International Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 3.1 Plus International was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Nokia 3.1 Plus International retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,899.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.1 Plus International.
|Nokia 3.1 Plus International Features
|Nokia 3.1 Plus International Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 3.1 Plus International price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus International in Pakistan.
The Nokia 3.1 Plus International was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Nokia 3.1 Plus International retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 19,899.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.1 Plus International.
|Nokia 3.1 Plus International Features
|Nokia 3.1 Plus International Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 3.1 Plus International price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus International in Pakistan.