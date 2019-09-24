Nokia 1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 1 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 11,450.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 1 Plus.
|Nokia 1 Plus Features
|Nokia 1 Plus Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2500 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Single SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 1 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 1 Plus in Pakistan.
