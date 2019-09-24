Print Story
Nokia 1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

September 24, 2019

The Nokia 1 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 11,450.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 1 Plus.

Nokia 1 Plus FeaturesNokia 1 Plus Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display
Performance
MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB
Camera
8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
2500 mAh battery
Connectivity
Single SIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 1 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 1 Plus in Pakistan.

