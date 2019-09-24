Nokia 1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk



Nokia 1 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 1 Plus Mobile prices and specifications The Nokia 1 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 11,450.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 1 Plus. Nokia 1 Plus Features Nokia 1 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display

Performance

MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

2500 mAh battery

Connectivity

Single SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 1 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 1 Plus in Pakistan.

The Nokia 1 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 1 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 11,450.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 1 Plus.

Nokia 1 Plus Features Nokia 1 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display

Performance

MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal storage, expandable upto 128 GB

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

2500 mAh battery

Connectivity

Single SIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Nokia 1 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 1 Plus in Pakistan.