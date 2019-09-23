Live

PM Imran says China, KSA, UAE helped alleviate Pakistan's economy

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the previous governments failed to find a solution to Pakistan's economic woes, adding that due to the persistent issues, the current government had to rely on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The PM was addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in New York today. In his address, he said that China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates helped Pakistan and particularly its economy in taxing times.

The prime minister said that when his party came into power, the economic condition of the country was in dire straits and China was the first country to help.



While responding to questions, PM Imran said that the government approached the IMF due to current account deficit.

He further said that the US had left Pakistan alone after the withdrawal of Russia (former Soviet Union) from neighbouring Afghanistan.



After 9/11, the US needed Pakistan’s help once again, said the prime minister.