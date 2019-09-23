After Malir, huge stones taken out from Shahrae Faisal’s gutters in Karachi

KARACHI: Under the Sindh government's ongoing ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive, huge stones obstructing gutters were taken out from the vicinity of Shahrae Faisal on Monday.

According to the report presented to Chief Minister Sindh from Water and Sewarge Board Managing Director Asadullah, stones were extracted from the gutters of Malir and Shahrae Faisal.

Upon receiving the report, the chief minister directed the board’s MD to catch the culprits behind the act. One individual can lead to the arrest of an entire group, he added.

Provincial Adviser Murtaza Wahab said that if the government continued to clean up the city and the residents continued to liter then it will not help the cause.



Meanwhile, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPA Khurram Sher Zaman criticized the Sindh government, saying it got the idea to clean up the city after 12 years.

The massive clean-up drive was launched last week, under which stones obstructing gutters were found in Karachi’s Malir area.



The decision to launch the drive came in a meeting held to take measures over the cleanliness issue of the city. Under the drive, 600 dumpers, shovels, tractors and 4000 workers would participate all over the city.