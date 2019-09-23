Print Story
Vivo Y93 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y93 Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk
September 23, 2019

The Vivo Y93 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Vivo Y93 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y93.

Vivo Y93 FeaturesVivo Y93 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4030 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present


The Vivo Y93 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y93 in Pakistan.

