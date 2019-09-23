Vivo Y93 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y93 Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo Y93 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Vivo Y93 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y93.
|Vivo Y93 Features
|Vivo Y93 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
4 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4030 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Vivo Y93 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y93 in Pakistan.
