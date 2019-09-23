Vivo Y93 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y93 Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk



Vivo Y93 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y93 Mobile prices and specifications The Vivo Y93 was launched in Pakistan in October 2018. The Vivo Y93 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y93. Vivo Y93 Features Vivo Y93 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4030 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Vivo Y93 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y93 in Pakistan.

