September 21, 2019

Any country that attacks Iran will be main battlefield: Revolutionary Guards

Sat, Sep 21, 2019
Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran´s Revolutionary Guards-File photo

Tehran: The commander of Iran´s Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict´s "main battlefield".

"Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead," Guards commander Hossein Salami told a news conference in Tehran. "We will never allow any war to encroach upon Iran´s territory."

"We hope that they don´t make a strategic mistake" as they have before, Salami said, before listing past US military "adventures" against Iran.

Salami was speaking at Tehran´s Islamic Revolution and Holy Defence museum during the unveiling of an exhibition of what Iran says are US and other drones captured in its territory.

