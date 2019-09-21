Yemen rebels announce plan to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia

SANAA: The Huthi rebels announced late Friday that they planned to halt all attacks on Saudi Arabia as part of a peace initiative to end the devastating conflict in Yemen.

Mehdi al-Mashat, the head of the Huthis´ supreme political council, announced in a speech marking the 2014 seizure of the capital Sanaa "the halt of all attacks against the territory of Saudi Arabia".

He added that he hoped "the gesture would be answered by a stronger gesture" from the Saudis, according to the rebels´ Al-Masirah television channel.