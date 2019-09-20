Vivo Y91 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y91 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Vivo Y91 was launched in Pakistan in November 2019. The Vivo Y91 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 24,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y91.
|Vivo Y91 Features
|Vivo Y91 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4030 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Vivo Y91 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y91 in Pakistan.
