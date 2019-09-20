close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
Other
September 20, 2019

Vivo Y91 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y91 Mobile prices and specifications

Fri, Sep 20, 2019

The Vivo Y91 was launched in Pakistan in November 2019. The Vivo Y91 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 24,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y91.

Vivo Y91 FeaturesVivo Y91  Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4030 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Vivo Y91 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y91 in Pakistan.

