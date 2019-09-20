Vivo Y91 price in Pakistan, Vivo Y91 Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo Y91 was launched in Pakistan in November 2019. The Vivo Y91 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 24,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo Y91.

Vivo Y91 Features Vivo Y91 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.22 inches (15.8 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

MediaTek Helio P22 Tru-Octa Core Processor

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4030 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Vivo Y91 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo Y91 in Pakistan.