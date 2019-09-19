Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10s Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A10s was launched in Pakistan in August 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A10s retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 23,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A10s.
|Samsung Galaxy A10s Features
|Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A10s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10s in Pakistan.
