Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10s Mobile prices and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10s was launched in Pakistan in August 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A10s retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 23,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

Samsung Galaxy A10s Features Samsung Galaxy A10s Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Design

Slim Design

Performance

Octa core Processor

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



